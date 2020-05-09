Migrants Can Return To Odisha By Trains: Transport Minister

Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as a major relief for the Odia migrants who are stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown, Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera today said that they can return to the State.

While speaking to the media persons, Behera said, “Pravasi Odias who are stranded in different States like Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat can now return to the State. Special trains will run from these States from tomorrow to bring them back to Odisha.”

“They can come only by trains and no bus will be allowed to ferry them,” he added.

The Minister, however, clarified that students or tourists who are stranded in different parts of the country can return to Odisha by bus after getting permission from the local administration.

Behera’s clarification came a day after Supreme Court put a stay on the order of Orissa High Court which said that people who test negative for the COVID-19 only should be allowed to return to Odisha.