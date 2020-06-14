Nuapada: In a shocking incident, a migrant worker, who had returned from Mumbai, allegedly killed his 3-month-old son and later committed suicide in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Nilu Sabar (40) and his son of Chandopala village under Komna Police limits in the district.

The matter came to the light after Nilu’s wife lodged a complaint at Komna police station in this connection.

According to the reports, Nilu and his family members returned to their village from Mumbai after the COVID-19 outbreak. They were lodged in a quarantine centre at Goijor under Agren gram panchayat.

After completing the quarantine period, they went to a relative’s place in Dumerbahal village and were staying there since then.

Today, Nilu and his wife engaged in heated argument. In a fit of rage, he threw his son on the floor. The child reportedly died on the spot. Soon after the incident, Nilu committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the village.

Meanwhile, Komna police have started an investigation into the matter.