Woman delivers in PCR van in Jharsuguda of Odisha
IIC Jharsuguda Sabitri Bal in action to help the pregnant lady

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jharsuguda: A pregnant migrant worker gave birth to a baby in a Police Control Room (PCR) van in Jharsugda of Odisha. A woman cop’s smart effort in this connection proved fruitful as the mother and the baby are fine now.

As per reports, a pregnant migrant worker, who was travelling to Bihar from Secundarabad by Shramik Express special train, developed labour pain at Jharsuguda railway station.

On being informed by Railway authorities, IIC Jharsuguda Sabitri Bal called for the ambulance and rushed to the Railway station. On account of the situation, the train made temporary halt. However, as the Ambulance took much time to reach, the lady cop took the woman in the PCR to the District Headquarter Hospital. However, she delivered a baby on the way.

IIC, Jharsuguda, being a lady, helped her to deliver the baby. Now the mother and the newborn are fine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvOyYnkCndQ

