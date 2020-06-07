Pic Credit: ANI

Migrant labourer spends two days in jungle after denied entry to village in Odisha  

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a migrant labourer had to spend two days in a jungle after allegedly being denied admission to the quarantine centre and entry to his village in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

One Barik Nayak, who was working as a labourer in Chennai, reached Balasore by train. Later, he was brought to Bhanjanagar by a bus. However, the local residents did not allow him to enter the village after he reached the village.

Nayak alleged that he spent two days in the jungle near his village after the Sarpanch and local administration did not help him to get admitted to any quarantine centre.

When the news got spread, the local police rescued him and took him to a quarantine centre at Sanakodanda, said sources.

(With IANS inputs)

