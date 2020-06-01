Representational image
Migrant Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances Near Quarantine Center In Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: A migrant was found dead near a quarantine centre under mysterious circumstances today. The incident has been reported from Badamba police limits in Cuttack.

According to sources, the migrant had returned from Mumbai and was kept at the quarantine centre since May 26. He has been identified as Brajabandhu Rana.

His body was recovered this morning. The police has seized the body and sent it for postmortem. Further investigations about the cause of death is being done.

