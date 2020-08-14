Microsoft Translator Adds Odia To Its Set Of Indian Languages

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Microsoft today announced that they have added Odia text translation to Microsoft Translator. Odia is available now, in the Microsoft Translator app, Office, Translator for Bing, and through the Azure Cognitive Services Translator for businesses and developers.

It is noteworthy that Odia is spoken by 35 million people in India and across the world. It joins Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English as the 12th commonly used language of the Indian subcontinent to be available in Microsoft Translator.

Odia is also available on Google.

