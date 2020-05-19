MHA issues revised SOP on movement of stranded workers by trains; check details

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today issued a revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on the movement of stranded workers by trains.

As per the revised SOP, the State governments will have to share requirement for trains with Ministry of Railways.

This apart, they will have to make suitable arrangements for sending/receiving people.

The MHA has asked the Railways to publicize the train schedule and ticket booking information.

Here are the details: