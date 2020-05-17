MHA issues guidelines for lockdown 4.0; check details here

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued guidelines on measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State Governments/UT Governments & State/UT authorities for containment of COVID19. The lockdown 4.0 will remain in effect till 31st May 2020.

The MHA issued National Directives for COVID19 Management and offenses and penalties for violation of lockdown measures.

The delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective State/Union Territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, shall continue to remain closed throughout the country till 31st May. Besides, Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed.

District authorities have been asked to advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu application on compatible mobile phones & regularly update their health status on the app. This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk.

With a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best effort basis should ensure that Arogya Setu is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones.

All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier.

State/UT Governments shall not dilute the lockdown guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, in any manner.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home till 31st May, except for essential and health purposes.