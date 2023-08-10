Meter reader murder in Odisha, accused arrested and court forwarded

Bhanjanagar: The accused in the meter reader murder case in Ganjam has been arrested and forwarded to the court, said reports on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Govind Sethi.

In a shocking incident, a youth was brutally murdered in a village in Ganjam district of Odisha on August 7 (Monday), said reliable reports.

The incident has been reported from Kupati village under Gallery police outpost in Bhanjanagar block of Odisha.

The deceased was allegedly working as a working as meter reader with the electricity supply department in Odisha.

While he was going to take the meter reading, a person of the village attacked and killed him with a sharp weapon.

The Gallery police outpost personnel are at the scene. A probe had been initiated into the matter.