Meteorological Centre issues Yellow Warning for 3 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Meteorological Centre here has issued Yellow Warning for three districts of Odisha due to a low pressure formation in Bay of Bengal.

Reportedly,heavy rainfall is likely to occur within the next 24 hours in Malkangiri, Koraput and Sundargarh districts of Odisha.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in other parts of the state, said a forecast by MeT.

The state has received 21% less rainfall than normal so far.

While 16 districts have received less than normal rainfall, including Bhadrak recording less than 60% of usual, the other districts have received the normal range of rainfall.

