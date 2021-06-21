Meteorological Centre issues Yellow Warning for 11 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Meteorological Centre here has issued Yellow Warning for 11 districts of Odisha.

Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Rayagada are the districts of the State for which the weatherman has issued Yellow Warning saying thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur till 8 AM tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said that steps should be taken to circulate the warning message among the public.

Also Read: Weather Forecast: IMD issues Yellow Warning for several districts of Odisha for four days

Situation may be closely monitored and action as deemed necessary be taken in case of any eventuality, it added.

