Meteorological Centre issues thundershower and lightning warning for 15 districts of Odisha

thunderstorm in Odisha
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre here has issued thundershower and lightning warnings to 15 districts of Odisha. The Duty Officer of the Meteorological Centre has issued the warning for the next three hours.

Light to moderate thundershower with lightning likely to affect some parts of the district  Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Boud, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Balangir, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh during next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike, said the weatherman.

