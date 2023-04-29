MeT predicts rain, thunderstorm for next four days in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that some places of Odisha will likely continue receiving rain for the next four days under the influence of Kalabaishak. Some places of the state will receive rain with thunder and lightning. MeT has given a yellow warning to 15 districts of the state for rain today. Some places of these districts will likely get rain along with thunder and lightning. In some places, the wind can blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour.

The amount of rain will increase from tomorrow. Orange warning has been issued for possible hailstorm for nine districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada and Nabarangpur. Heavy rain is likely to befall at one or two places of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts. In some places, 7 to 11 cm of rain may occur.

Likewise, a yellow warning has been given to 14 districts for tomorrow. In these districts, the wind can blow at a speed of 40-50 km per hour. The Meteorological Department has predicted that rain and wind will continue till May 2.