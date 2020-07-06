Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has predicted that several parts of Odisha will experience heavy rainfall under the impact of a cyclonic circulation over West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall likely to occur in several parts of the State in the next 24 hours due to which the weatherman has issued Orange warning for Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Sonepore districts.

Likewise, 12 other districts namely Cuttack, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri have been issued the Yellow warning by the regional Met department.

Meanwhile, the fishermen of the State have been advised not to venture into the sea as condition of the sea is expected to be rough during this period of the time.