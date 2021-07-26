Met issues yellow warning issued for 14 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning for a total of 14 districts of Odisha.

The weatherman in its latest bulletin said that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Khurda, Puri, Boudh and Nayagarh.

The thunderstorm with lightning is expected to occur till 8.30 AM tomorrow, informed the India Meteorological Department.

People of these districts have been asked to stay alert and remain in safe places during the occurrence of thunderstorms and lightning.