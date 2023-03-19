MeT issues yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha, check

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning in different parts of Odisha today.

As per the forecast of the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

The IMD also said that light to moderate rain or thundershower are very likely to occur at many places over the Coastal districts of Odisha like Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sundergarh and at a few places over the rest districts of the State.