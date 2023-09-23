MeT issues yellow warning for 20 districts of Odisha for Next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had confirmed that a low-pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on 29th September. In the next 24 hours, there is chances of formation of cyclonic circulation in the Andaman Sea and adjoining regions. The MeT has issued yellow warning for 20 districts of Odisha, predicting higher chances of heavy to moderate rains in these areas.

Following this, within the next 24 hours, a low-pressure system is expected to form in the northeastern Bay of Bengal and its adjoining regions. This may intensify further and move towards the west-northwest direction. Following that, it is expected to affect the western and northwestward regions.

Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur may receive rainfall ranging from 7 to 11 centimeters. The low-pressure rainfall may vary from normal by less than 3 percent. During the monsoon season, the state has so far received 1081 mm of rainfall, which is 3 percent less than the normal average of 1114.6 mm.

While three districts are witnessing an excess of rainfall, two districts are witnessing a deficiency, and the remaining 25 districts are witnessing normal rainfall, as per the information provided by the Meteorological Department.

Also Read: Cyclonic Circulation To Form Around Sep 29 Over The North Andaman Sea: IMD