MeT issues yellow warning for 13 districts of Odisha

State
By Sunita 0
rain in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional Weather centre has issued yellow warnings to 13 districts of Odisha for rain and thunderstorm today. Some places of the districts including Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj will receive rain along with thunder and lightning.

In addition to the rain, the Meteorological centre has also predicted wind to blow at a speed of 30-40 km.

Take a look

Likewise, a yellow alert has been issued to 13 districts for thunderstorm and rain tomorrow.

In the last 24 hours, maximum rainfall of 28 mm was recorded in Nayagarh district, 20 mm in Bhavanipatna, 12 mm in Daringabadi. On the other hand, another western disturbance is likely to form on the 30th March, which may bring rain to the state once again.

