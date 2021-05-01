Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre here on Saturday issued light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light rain warning for 12 districts of Odisha.

According to the weatherman, light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning and light rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Sundergarh, Balangir, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, and Ganjam within next two hours.

People of the above-mentioned districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes, said the Meteorological Centre.