Odisha: Met Issues Thunderstorm With Lightning And Light Rain Warning For 12 Districts 

By WCE 3
odisha weather
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre here on Saturday issued light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light rain warning for 12 districts of Odisha.

According to the weatherman, light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning and light rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Sundergarh, Balangir, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, and Ganjam within next two hours.

Also Read: Rain and Lightning Likely In Odisha, Yellow Warning Issued

People of the above-mentioned districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes, said the Meteorological Centre.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Man detained in Police Station for alleged extra marital affair

State

Ayurvedic Medical Officers Recruitment 2021 Notification Released; Check Details

Features

Micro-recycling as a method to protect environment

State

Woman Attempts Self-Immolation In Bhadrak

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.