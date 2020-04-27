Rainfall alert for 16 Odisha districts
Met issues thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 16 districts of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over 16 districts of the State today.

According to Bhubaneswar-based regional meteorological centre, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Jharsuda, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Koraput and Ganjam districts likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall today.

The weatherman said that the thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in these districts between 9 AM and 12 PM today.

