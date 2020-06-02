Weather alert: Likely thunderstorm in 8 districts of Odisha
File Photo

Met issues thunderstorm, lightning warning for 8 districts in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The regional Meteorological centre here on Tuesday issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for eight districts of the State.

The weather department in its latest bulletin informed that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi and Balangir between 12.45 PM and 2.45 PM today.

