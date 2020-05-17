Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre here on Saturday issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 10 district of Odisha today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada and Keonjhar between 6.15 PM and 21.15 PM today,” said the weather man in its latest bulletin.