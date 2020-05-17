Fire by Lightning
Met issues thunderstorm & lightning warning for 10 district of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological  Centre here on Saturday issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 10 district of Odisha today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada and Keonjhar between 6.15 PM and 21.15 PM today,” said the weather man in its latest bulletin.

