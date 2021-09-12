MeT issues Red warning for these Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar has issued red warning in seven districts of Odisha under the influence of the well marked low pressure area over Northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal.

“Low Pressure Area now lies as a Well-Marked Low Pressure Area over Northwest & adjoining West central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move north-westwards and concentrate into a Depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal off north,” the Met Centre informed on Sunday.

Under the influence of the well-marked low pressure, red warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for seven districts of the State for two days, including Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. These districts are- Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh,

Even, orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places has also been issued over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Jajpur and Bhadrak for two days.

Yellow warning has also been issued for Kalahandi, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore for two days.

The surface wind speed reaching 45-55kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely along and off Odisha coast and over North & West central Bay of Bengal during 12th to 14th Sep, 2021. The sea condition will be rough to very rough.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast, North and West Central Bay of Bengal till September 14.

There is also wind warning for inland area of districts of Odisha. the surface wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over coastal districts of Odisha on 12th September and over districts of north Odisha, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam and Nayagarh on 13th September 2021.

