Met issues Orange and Yellow warnings for rains in Odsiha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued heavy rainfall activity over Odisha following a low pressure area over west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The weather department has issued Orange Warning and Yellow warning for the rain activities.

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Kandhamal.

Impact & Action Suggested:

Temporary water logging in low lying areas, possibility of mudslides/landslides in vulnerable hilly area and wall collapse of vulnerable kutcha houses.

Water logging in underpass road and occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban area. A void movement in affected areas.

Keep arrangements for drainage of excess water and postponed fertilizer/chemicals application in the agricultural fields.

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Boudh, Balangir, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Angul.

The Orange and Yellow warnings have been issued till tomorrow morning.