Bhubaneswar: As many as 20 districts in Odisha are likely to experience heat wave like conditions warned the Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

According to the warning the following districts are likely to experience severe heat wave namely: Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore till April 1.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal at many places in Odisha during the next three days, Regional Meteorological Department.