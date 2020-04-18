Rain

Met Dept warns of thunderstorm, lightning, rainfall in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar  issued fresh warning of thunderstorm  with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places over several districts in Odisha on Saturday.

The districts, which will likely to face rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lighting, include Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Balangir, Nuapada, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal,, Sonepur, Boudh, Khordha, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Nayagarh.

Gusty surface wind speed of 30 to 40 km per hour likely to be experienced in some districts while 40 to 50 km per hour in other places, said the weatherman

The MeT department predicted that the rainfall  will continue in many districts till 7 PM today.

