Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar forecast thunderstorm with lightning for 12 districts in Odisha till 5.15 PM on Wednesday.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and light to moderate rainfall very likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Nuapara, Baragarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi ,Rayagada,Kandhamal, Nayagarh and likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khordha( including bhubaneswar), Cuttack and thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri and Koraput between till 5. 15 PM today” the Met Dept said.

Meanwhile, light to moderate Rain has occurred at many places over several districts in the state heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur and Kndhamal last 24 hours.

Maximum temperatures observed appreciable fall over southern districts in the state and no large change over rest of the state.

The highest maximum temperature of 38 degree Celsius was recorded at Boudh in the State, the latest bulletin said.