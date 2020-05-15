Met Dept warns of thunderstorm, lightning in Odisha; Yellow warning for 10 districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain in several places in Odisha tonight.

Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Kandhamal, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore Deogarh, Sundergarh, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi and Bhadrak till 11 PM, the latest bulletin said.

The Met Dept also issued Yellow weather warning for 10 districts till 8.30 am tomorrow. The districts include Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Nuapada.

Light to moderate Rain/thundershower has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput & Malkanagiri, it added.

The highest maximum temperature of 42.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Titlagarh in the State today.