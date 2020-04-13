Met Dept warns of rain, lightning in Odisha’s 9 districts

By KalingaTV Bureau
73

Bhubaneswar : The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar issued fresh warning of thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places over several districts in Odisha on Monday.

Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur , Kalahandi, Nuapada and Balangir and likely to continue at one or two places over the district of Koraput , Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal till 6 pm today, the latest buettin said.

Yesterday, several districts in Southern part of the state recorded light to moderate rainfall.

