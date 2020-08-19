Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall over 10 districts in Odisha in next 24 hours.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Cuttack and Angul in next 24 hours,” the latest bulletin said issuing red alert for these districts.

The MeT Dept has warned of water logging and flash flood in some places, possible damage to informal road and katcha house, and landslides in hilly area due to the rain.

The weathermen also forecast heavy rainfall over the rest districts of the state in next 24 hours and issued a yellow weather warning.

Maximum and Minimum temperature is very likely to be around 28 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively, the bulletin added.