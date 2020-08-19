heavy rain in Odisha

MeT Dept warns of heavy rain in Odisha, issues Red warning for 10 districts

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall over 10 districts in Odisha in next 24 hours.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Cuttack and Angul in next 24 hours,” the latest bulletin said issuing red alert for these districts.

The MeT Dept has warned of water logging and flash flood in some places, possible damage to informal road and katcha house, and landslides in hilly area due to the rain.

The weathermen also forecast heavy rainfall  over the rest districts of the state in next 24 hours  and issued a yellow weather warning.

Maximum and Minimum temperature is very likely to be around 28 degree Celsius  and 24 degree Celsius  respectively, the bulletin added.

 

You might also like
State

Newborn Girl Found Abandoned Near Garbage Bin In Odisha’s Rayagada

State

‘United For Justice’ A Twitter Page Where You Can Support Sushant Singh…

State

Money Extortion Racket Busted In Odisha’s Cuttack, 4 Aides Of Sakil Arrested

State

Minor girl hangs self for love in Odisha’s capital

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

https://kalingatv.com/

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7