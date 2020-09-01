Rain
MeT Dept warns of heavy rain in Odisha for next 24 hours, issues Yellow warning

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday forecast ‘heavy rainfall’ in several places of Odisha for next 24 hours.

According to the midday weather bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Angul and Balasore in next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Sambalpur and Bargarh during the period, said the bulletin.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri,Kandhamal, Boudh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Angul in next 24 hours, it added.

The weathermen issued Yellow weather warning for all these districts for next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 37 degree Celsius was today recorded at Balasore,Cuttack and Baripada.

