Met Dept warns of another spell heavy rain in Odisha during next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday warned of heavy rain in several places of Odisha in next 24 hours.

The Met centre, in its midday bulletin, issued a yellow weather warning for 10 districts during the period.

“Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada,

Khordha, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal in next 24 hours, ” the bulletin said issuing a yellow warning.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 km per hour is likely to prevail along and off south Odisha coast and adjoining areas of westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal during next 06 hours of today, and gradual decrease thereafter, the bulletin added.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over these areas, it said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha Coast.