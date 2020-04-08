Rains Odisha
Met Dept Predicts Thunderstorm, Lightning In Odisha’s 12 districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning in 12 districts of the state on Wednesday.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapara, Boud, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati and Nayagarh till 6.30 pm today, the Met Dept said.

