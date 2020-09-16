Heavy rain
Representational Image

Met Dept predicts three days of heavy rain in Odisha from September 18

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on  Wednesday said that a low pressure area is likely to develop over northeast Bay of Bengal  and neighbourhood around Sept 20.

The Met Dept, in its latest weather bulletin, warned of heavy rain in  many parts of Odisha for three days staring from October 18 . It has issued yellow warning  for several districts during the period.

The details are as follows.

Day 1

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj from 8.30 AM of Friday  to 8.30 AM on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri and Koraput during the period.

Day 2

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Ganjam, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore, while heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada from 8.30 AM of Saturday to 8.30 AM on Sunday.

Day 3

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, while heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore from 8.30 AM of Sunday to 8.30 AM on Monday.

