Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday said that a low pressure area is likely to develop over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around Sept 20.

The Met Dept, in its latest weather bulletin, warned of heavy rain in many parts of Odisha for three days staring from October 18 . It has issued yellow warning for several districts during the period.

The details are as follows.

Day 1

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj from 8.30 AM of Friday to 8.30 AM on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri and Koraput during the period.

Day 2

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Ganjam, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore, while heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada from 8.30 AM of Saturday to 8.30 AM on Sunday.

Day 3

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, while heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore from 8.30 AM of Sunday to 8.30 AM on Monday.