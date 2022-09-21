Met Dept predicts rainfall in western districts today, low pressure impact to reduce in next 24-hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning for heavy rainfall in western districts and interior districts of Odisha. The cyclonic circulation formed over Bay of Bengal has intensified into low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal is going to make landfall. The impact of low-pressure is likely to reduce in next 24 hours.

It is noteworthy that, the IMD has issued an orange warning to seven districts Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Deogarh for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Also for heavy rainfall, the meteorological department has issued yellow warning to eight districts.

According to the reports, the state has received 5% more rain than the average and has recorded 1140.9mm rain from June 1 to September 20. Kandhamal district by far has received highest amount of rainfall while Bhadrak has received lowest rainfall. Both the districts have received 1649.9mm and 836.1mm rainfall respectively.

It is to be noted that, five districts have received very heavy rainfall while twenty-five districts have received average rainfall till now.