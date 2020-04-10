Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar predicted thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places over 15 districts in Odisha on Friday.

The districts, which will likely to witness rainfall, include Koraput, Ganjam , Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Cuttack.

The MeT department also forecast that gusty surface wind speed reaching 30 to 40 km per hour likely to occur in several districts till 7.15 PM today.