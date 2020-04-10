rain in odisha

Met Dept Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall Over Odisha’s 15 Districts

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar predicted thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at one or two places over 15 districts in Odisha on Friday.

Related News

Brother-Sister Duo In Odisha’s Jajpur Donate Entire…

Covid-19 Lock Down: Odisha Govt Appeals Private Educational…

Man Hacked To Death By Elder Brother In Odisha’s Angul

Undertaking applicable only for Senior Citizens and…

The districts, which will likely to witness rainfall, include Koraput, Ganjam , Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Cuttack.

The MeT department also forecast that gusty surface wind speed reaching 30 to 40 km per hour likely to occur in several districts till 7.15 PM today.

You might also like
State

Brother-Sister Duo In Odisha’s Jajpur Donate Entire Piggy Bank Savings To…

State

Covid-19 Lock Down: Odisha Govt Appeals Private Educational Institutions To Reduce…

State

Man Hacked To Death By Elder Brother In Odisha’s Angul

State

Undertaking applicable only for Senior Citizens and Handicapped Persons: Orissa HC

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.