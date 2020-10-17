Bhubaneswar: A fresh low pressure area, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha during next four days, informed the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

“A fresh Low pressure area likely to form over central Bay of Bengal around 19th October. It is likely to

become more marked during subsequent 24 hours, ” the Met Centre said in a bulletin.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy downpour is likely to occur over several districts of Odisha, particularly in the southern region, for next four days starting from October 18, it added.

The weather forecast and warning for Odisha are as follows:

Day 1

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur,Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Dhenkanal from 8.30 AM of October 18 to 8.30 AM to 8.30 AM of October 19.

Day 2

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam from 8.30 AM of October 19 to 8.30 AM to 8.30 AM of October 20.

Day 3

Orange Warning ( Be prepared):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam from 8.30 AM of October 20 to 8.30 AM to 8.30 AM of October 21.

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Puri during the period.

Day 4

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak from 8.30 AM of October 21 to 8.30 AM to 8.30 AM of October 22.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea area of central Bay of Bengal during October 19 and 21.