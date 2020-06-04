Met Dept forecasts heavy rain

MeT Dept predicts heavy rain in Odisha, issues Yellow weather warning

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several places in Odisha till tomorrow morning, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said on Friday.

The MeT department forecast heavy rains at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore till 8.30 AM on Friday.

It also said, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 km per hour is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada during the period.

The weathermen issued a yellow weather warning for all these districts till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, day temperatures have dipped at several places in the state due to change in the weather conditions, the MeT department said.

On Thursday, the hottest location in the state was Bhawanipatna at 39 degrees Celsius, it said.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the state is very likely to be around 36 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius respectively for the next 24 hours, it added.

