Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday issued a yellow warning of dense fog over seven districts in Odisha during next 24 hours.

According to the midday weather bulletin, dense fog is likely to occur at one or two over the districts of Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kandhamal and Balasore till 8.30 AM of Friday.

The weathermen also predicted light to moderate rain or thundershower in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts and dry weather over the rest districts of the State during the period.

Meanwhile light to moderate rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the district of Mayurbhanj and dry weather prevailed over the rest part of the State.