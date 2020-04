Met Dept Issues Warning Of Rain And Thunderstorms In 3 Districts Of Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Met Department, has issued a thunderstorm with lightning warning for 3 districts in Odisha today.

Lightning and light to moderate rainfall is predicted in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.