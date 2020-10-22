Rain
MeT Dept issues ‘red warning’ to four coastal districts in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday issued a red weather warning to four coastal districts in Odisha in the wake of depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore in the state till 8.30 AM of October 23,” according the special bulletin issued by the Met Centre.

The weathermen also said, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the district of Puri during the next 24 hours. An orange weather warning was issued for the district.

The Met Dept also issued a yellow warning of  heavy rainfall over the districts of Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur
and Mayurbhanj during the period.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is likely along the area of coastline over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore, the bulletin said.

