Bhubaneswar: Many parts of Odisha will face thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind till tomorrow morning, the Regional Meteorological Centre predicted on Friday.

The weathermen issued a yellow weather warning for 12 districts in the State.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Balasore and Bhadrak till 8.30 AM on Saturday, the latest bulletin said.

However, the state has been reeled under scorching heat and severe heat wave conditions for last few days.

At least seven places in the state recorded maximum temperature above 40 degree Celcius today.

Balangir and Titlagarh remained the hottest place in the state where temperature recorded 42.5 degree Celsius each.