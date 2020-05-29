Met Dept forecasts thunderstorm, lightning in Odisha's 12 districts

Met Dept forecasts thunderstorm, lightning in Odisha’s 12 districts

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Many parts of Odisha will face thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind till tomorrow morning, the Regional Meteorological Centre predicted on Friday.

The weathermen issued a yellow weather warning for 12 districts in the State.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Balasore and Bhadrak till 8.30 AM on Saturday, the latest bulletin said.

However, the state has been reeled under scorching heat and severe heat wave conditions for last few days.

At least seven places in the state recorded maximum temperature above 40 degree Celcius today.

Balangir and Titlagarh remained the hottest place in the state where temperature recorded 42.5 degree Celsius each.

You might also like
Nation

3 yr-old kid dies of burn injuries after falling into hot milk pot

State

2 minor girls die of snake bite in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

State

Odisha Govt exempts 3 months’ road tax for buses, passenger vehicles

State

4 naxals killed in encounter in Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.