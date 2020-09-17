Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday forecast thunderstorm with lightning and in several districts of Odisha for the next 24 hours.

According to the latest weather bulletin of the IMD, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj for the next 24 hours.

The bulletin said, maximum and minimum temperature are very likely to be around 35 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius respectively in the next 24 hours.

Today, the highest maximum temperature of 37.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in the state.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at one or two places

over the districts of Interior Odisha in last 24 hours.