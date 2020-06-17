Rain
Representational image

Met Dept forecasts heavy rain in several parts of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha in next 24 hours.

As per the latest bulletin of the Met Dept, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Koraput till 8.30 AM on Thursday.

The weathermen also issued a Yellow weather warning for these districts during the period.

You might also like
State

Tusker Found Dead with bullet marks In Odisha’s Boudh

State

Bhubaneswar reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

State

4 of family critical in sword attack over past enmity in Odisha’s Keonjhar

State

73 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recovery cases rise to 3047

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.