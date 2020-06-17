Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha in next 24 hours.

As per the latest bulletin of the Met Dept, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Koraput till 8.30 AM on Thursday.

The weathermen also issued a Yellow weather warning for these districts during the period.