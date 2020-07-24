heavy rain Odisha
Heavy rain in Odisha (File Pic)

MeT Dept forecasts heavy rain in Odisha’s 11 districts, issues Yellow warning

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Friday said heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over 11 districts in the state till tomorrow morning.

According to the midday bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Nuapada and Angul till 8.30 AM of Saturday.

The weathermen also issued a Yellow weather warning for all these districts duing the period.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many places in the state while very heavy rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the district of Sambalpur in last 24 hours.

