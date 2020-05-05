Met Department warns of heavy rain in Odisha; Orange warning for 9 districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar today warned of heavy rain, thunderstorm with lightning at many places in Odisha till Wednesday morning.

The Met department issued an Orange weather warning for nine districts.

“Thunderstorm with lightning, gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and Hailstorm/Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Cuttack and Bhadrak till 8.30 AM on Wednesday,” said the latest bulletin.

The weathermen also issued Yellow warning for Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Bolangir and Koraput till tomorrow moning.

People have been advised to take precautions during the adverse weather conditions.

Sea condition is likely to be rough and very rough along Odisha coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.