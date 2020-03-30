Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at some places over eight districts in Odisha on Monday.

Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and Dhenkanal till 7.30 PM today, the latest bulletin said.

Yesterday, several places including the State capital, Bhubaneswar received rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning.