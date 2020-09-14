Rain in Odisha
Rain in Odisha (File Pic)

MeT Department Predicts Rain For 12 Districts In Odisha, Yellow Alert Issued

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar has forecast thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in 12 districts of Odisha today.

The met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm.

The districts are as follows: Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Boudh this is due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

4 districts of Odisha might experience heavy rains, an yellow warning has been issued for: Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada

Heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur in one or two places in these districts.

