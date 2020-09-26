Heavy Rainfall in Odisha
Auto Rickshaws Brave Heavy Rains On The Streets Of Bhubaneswar

Met Department Predicts Heavy Rainfall In 5 Districts Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Center at Bhubaneswar has predicted heavy rainfall for five districts and issued yellow warning for 17 districts of Odisha.

The Met department said that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal and has also issued yellow alert for lightning and thunderstorms in Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Angul, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj districts of the state.

The department also declared to have witnessed the satellite imagery today which depicted cloudy skies over Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur,Ganjam and Gajapati.

Many cities of the state have already experienced light drizzles in the morning today.

