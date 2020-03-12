Bhubaneswar : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Odisha from Thursday to Saturday.

The weatherman said, widespread rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightening is very likely over several districts in the state due to the southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

“Westerly winds from the Western Disturbance and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are likely to converge over central India on Thursday and Friday. The convergence will cause scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms with hail over central and eastern India from Thursday to Saturday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms with hail will be in the forecast for Odisha,” a latest bulletin said.

In the wake of IMD’s forecast, people have been asked to take precautions and ensure safety.